Call for Participants | International Conference on Occupational Health & Public Safety | February 26-28, 2024 | London, UK

Occupational Health 2024

Posted on 2023-11-19 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Frigate Conferences takes immense pleasure & feels honored in inviting contributors from across the globe to the “International Conference on Occupational Health & Public Safety’’ to be held during February 26-28, 2024 in London, UK, on the theme “Workplace Health & Safety: Excellence in Research and Innovation”. Occupational Health 2024 will include prompt Keynote Presentations, Oral Presentations, Poster Presentations, Young Research Forum, Workshops, and Exhibitions.

Conference Sessions/Tracks:
• Occupational Diseases & Human Health
• Environmental Safety & Occupational Health
• Occupational Health & Hazards
• Occupational Industrial Safety & Hygiene
• Occupational Health & Safety Administration
• Chronic Health, Industrial Food Safety & Management
• Occupational Health & Preventive Care
• Occupational Health Ergonomics
• Occupational Health Medicine
• Occupational Health Psychology & Work Environment
• Women Occupational Health
• Pediatric Occupational Therapy
• Occupational Public Health & Safety
• Occupational Fire Safety
• Climate Change & Occupational Health
• Principles Of Occupational Health & Safety
• NSC Emergency Preparedness
• Supervisor Safety Development
• Workplace Health Informatics
• Workplace Health & Safety
• Telehealth
• Health E-Working
• Occupational Health Professionals
• Occupational Health Nursing
• Occupational Health EducationTraning
• Occupational Health Management
• Occupational Health Services
• Occupational Cancer
• Occupational Health At Worksite
• Current Issues in Occupational Health & Safety
• Epidemiology & Public Health
• Public Health and Services nutrition
• Adolescent health & Pediatrics care
• Nutrition and Health Policy
• Clinical Epidemiology
• Occupational Health Assistance

Conference Website Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Occupational-Health

Abstract Submission Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Occupational-Health/submission

Registration Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Occupational-Health/registration

Feel free to contact us for any further queries and assistance.

Thanks & Regards,
Jessica Jones | Program Manager
Occupational Health 2024
Email: occupationalhealth@frigateevents.com
WhatsApp: +44-2045869474

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution