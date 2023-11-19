Call for Participants | International Conference on Occupational Health & Public Safety | February 26-28, 2024 | London, UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Frigate Conferences takes immense pleasure & feels honored in inviting contributors from across the globe to the “International Conference on Occupational Health & Public Safety’’ to be held during February 26-28, 2024 in London, UK, on the theme “Workplace Health & Safety: Excellence in Research and Innovation”. Occupational Health 2024 will include prompt Keynote Presentations, Oral Presentations, Poster Presentations, Young Research Forum, Workshops, and Exhibitions.

Conference Sessions/Tracks:

• Occupational Diseases & Human Health

• Environmental Safety & Occupational Health

• Occupational Health & Hazards

• Occupational Industrial Safety & Hygiene

• Occupational Health & Safety Administration

• Chronic Health, Industrial Food Safety & Management

• Occupational Health & Preventive Care

• Occupational Health Ergonomics

• Occupational Health Medicine

• Occupational Health Psychology & Work Environment

• Women Occupational Health

• Pediatric Occupational Therapy

• Occupational Public Health & Safety

• Occupational Fire Safety

• Climate Change & Occupational Health

• Principles Of Occupational Health & Safety

• NSC Emergency Preparedness

• Supervisor Safety Development

• Workplace Health Informatics

• Workplace Health & Safety

• Telehealth

• Health E-Working

• Occupational Health Professionals

• Occupational Health Nursing

• Occupational Health EducationTraning

• Occupational Health Management

• Occupational Health Services

• Occupational Cancer

• Occupational Health At Worksite

• Current Issues in Occupational Health & Safety

• Epidemiology & Public Health

• Public Health and Services nutrition

• Adolescent health & Pediatrics care

• Nutrition and Health Policy

• Clinical Epidemiology

• Occupational Health Assistance

