Call for Participants | International Conference on Immunology & Infectious Diseases | April 22-24, 2024 | Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Scientific Committee of ICIID-2024 invites you to participate in our upcoming “International Conference on Immunology & Infectious Diseases” scheduled during April 22-24, 2024 in Dubai, UAE with the theme “Role of Immune System towards Infectious Diseases and Viral Pandemics” which provides an international platform for discussion of present and future summons in Advancements of immunology in curing the deadly infectious diseases, expertise meeting and review of research. World-leading Immunologists, Pathologists, Microbiologists, Biochemists, Scientists, Doctors, and Doctorates will present cutting-edge and practical immunological techniques and methods with accepted evidence and will introduce new and emerging research.

Conference Sessions/Tracks:

• Clinical Immunology: Current & Future Research

• Molecular Immunology

• Tumor Immunology

• Mucosal Immunology

• Transplant Immunology

• NeuroImmunology

• Immuno-Dermatology

• Immuno-Genetics

• Nutritional Immunology

• Reproductive Immunology

• Developmental Immunology

• Pediatric & Neonatal Immunology

• Immuno-Toxicology

• Immuno-Pathology

• Immuno-Research & ImmunoTechnology

• Innate Immune Responses

• Immune Disorders

• Immunoinformatics & Systems Immunology

• Eco Immunology & Behavioral Immunity

• Clinical & Experimental Microbiology

• Vaccines & Immunization

• Infectious Diseases

• Communicable & Non-Communicable Diseases

• Pediatric Infectious Diseases

• Virology & Infectious Diseases

• Vector Borne Infectious Diseases

• Molecular Biology Research & Viral Therapy

• Respiratory & Pulmonary Infectious Diseases

• Infectious Diseases Pathology

• Public Health & Epidemiology

• Bacteriology & Parasitology

• Allergy & Therapies

• Stem Cell Therapy

• Inflammation & Therapies

• Internal Medicine

• Coronaviruses (COVID-19)

• Diagnosis of Infection

• Diagnosis & Treatment of Infectious Diseases

• Infections: Control & Prevention

• Problems In Infectious Disease Practice

• Vaccine Research & Development

• Discovery of Antibiotics

• Antibodies: Engineering & Therapeutics

• Reproductive Infectious Diseases

• Clinical Research & Case Reports

Conference Website Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Immunology-and-Infectious-Diseases

Abstract Submission Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Immunology-and-Infectious-Diseases/submission

Registration Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Immunology-and-Infectious-Diseases/registration

