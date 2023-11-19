412 Houses Offers an Easy As-Is Home Sale Solution in Pittsburgh

Bethel Park, PA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — In an unpredictable and turbulent real estate market, it’s not an easy task to sell a house fast in Pittsburgh and across the USA. However, 412 Houses, a renowned and trusted cash home buyer in Pittsburgh, has promised quick, hassle-free home sales in under 14 days.

The average number of homes sold yearly is declining with the rising mortgage rates. Many Pittsburgh homeowners find it challenging to sell their homes quickly for a fair price. The spokesperson from 412 Houses explains, “We have been buying houses in Pittsburgh for more than a decade, and we have witnessed the highs and lows of the real estate market. We’re known for offering reasonable prices for all types of homes, regardless of their condition and situation. Our clients benefit from a fast and convenient home sale and save more money by avoiding real estate commissions and closing expenses.”

412 House, the popular cash home buyer in Pittsburgh, follows a straightforward three-step process that ensures quick closings in less than two weeks. Once the property owner submits the property details on their website, an executive sets up the appointment for a brief house visit. Then, a fair cash offer is presented within 24 hours.

“We buy houses in Pittsburgh in any condition. Whether the house is fire-damaged or plagued by pest issues, we’ll deal with any situation. Our cash offer is meticulously crafted based on the current real estate market trend, prices of comparable homes in the neighborhood, and the property’s condition. We strive to provide win-win solutions to make the deal mutually beneficial. Overall, our home sale is simple, quick, and transparent,” adds the spokesperson for 412 Houses.

With a proven record of closing hundreds of deals and numerous satisfied customers, 412 Houses is the trusted choice for Pittsburgh homeowners looking to sell their homes for cash. Those interested can leave property details on their website and expect a call within 10 minutes.

About 412 Houses Home Buyers

412 Houses is one of Pittsburgh’s leading cash home buyers that purchases homes in any condition for a reasonable price. They don’t charge commissions and promise to cover all the closing costs. For more details, call them and ask, “Can I sell my house fast in Pittsburgh?” or visit us at https://www.412houses.com/.