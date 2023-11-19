Trucking Transit Diesel Operators Reduce Fuel Use and Maintenance ECOFuelMax

Florida, USA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Made in the USA BBB A+ rated for over 10 years, the ECO Fuel System has been helping Commercial Trucking and the Public increase their vehicles Sustainability and increasing fuels combustibility.

A simple easy to install low cost inline fuel filter/enhancer increases the Reid Vapor Pressure in all fuels causing it to burn cleaner and more efficiently.

Diesel Trucking – Transit – School Buses have shown a +/-70% reduction in Diesel Regeneration Cycles (REGENS) a +/-40% reduction in Diesel Emission Fluid (DEF) and a Reduction in Fuel Consumption +/-10%. Recent test reports on a 2022 Kenworth Truck; results Reports and References ( click here). Certified Test Results are available online ( ECOFUELMAX ).

Downtime is crucial to Commercial operators. The ECO Fuel System is a patented, proven and guaranteed solution to solving Downtime and increasing Sustainability without having to go Electric.

It is easy to install, simply place it after a vehicles fuel filter or water separator. After +/- 200 miles of seasoning and cleaning a motor, improved power, reduction of REGEN’s, DEF use and Fuel Consumption will be noticed. It is recommended to have a professional install the unit; it should take less than 30 minutes.

About ECO Fuel Max Systems

The ECO works on the principle of Electrolysis, the average cost for the ECOFuelMax Pollution Solution aka the ECO Fuel System is $425.00. CARB Approved shown to reduce Carbon Pollution/Particulates and Greenhouse Gases 40% to over 70% it can last 20+ years. No Chemicals No Maintenance No motor modifications No Warranty issues. To do a No Risk Test on your own vehicle(s) or to learn more go online (ECOFuelMax.com) or call and speak with a human being.