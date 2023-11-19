Groundbreaking Book “42 Rules for Using AI in Your Contact Center” by Geoffrey A. Best Redefines Customer Experience

CUPERTINO, CA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The future of customer service and contact center operations is here, as Geoffrey A. Best, a seasoned industry expert with over three decades of experience in contact centers worldwide, unveils his latest masterpiece, “42 Rules for Using AI in Your Contact Center.” This illuminating exploration delves into how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can redefine customer experiences and optimize performance metrics, setting the stage for a customer-centric revolution within organizations.

In “42 Rules for Using AI in Your Contact Center,” Geoffrey A. Best embarks on an insightful journey through the transformative capabilities of AI within contact centers. The book introduces readers to an array of AI-driven tools, including chatbots, virtual assistants, sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics. These tools serve as the foundation for streamlining operations, automating interactions, and delivering real-time language translation, all while preserving the indispensable human touch.

Geoffrey not only demystifies the intricate landscape of AI but also provides a comprehensive understanding of its core components, spanning machine learning, deep learning, dialogue logic, and management. Readers gain invaluable insights into harnessing the true potential of conversational AI, including crafting genuine and engaging dialogues with customers.

“As the publisher of ’42 Rules for Using AI in Your Contact Center,’ I wholeheartedly recommend this groundbreaking guide. Geoffrey A. Best’s expertise shines through in every chapter, making this book an indispensable resource for executives, business leaders, and contact center professionals,” says Mitchell Levy, Global Credibility Expert and Publisher at THiNKaha.

At its core, “42 Rules for Using AI in Your Contact Center” is tailored for executives, business leaders, contact center management, information technology leadership, and CCaaS vendors seeking to harness AI’s potential to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

In an era where AI continues to reshape customer interactions, Geoffrey’s latest book is a vital compass for anyone looking to thrive in this evolving landscape. His profound insights into AI’s impact on contact center metrics, business operations, and customer experiences offer a compelling narrative that propels readers toward the forefront of innovation.

To celebrate the launch of the book, Geoffrey and Mitchell will be hosting an online live event on November 16 at 1 PM PST. During the event, they will engage in a dynamic discussion on key themes from the book, share practical insights on implementing AI strategies in contact centers, and answer audience questions.

Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking guide that promises to empower organizations, revolutionize customer experiences, and redefine customer service standards.

The book is available in hardcover, paperback and ebook formats on Amazon: https://mybook.to/ContactCenterAI

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenilee Maniti

Email: jenilee.maniti@thinkaha.com

Phone: 408-257-3000