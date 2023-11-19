KMD Bioscience-The partner you can trust

Tianjin, China, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — KMD Bioscience is a CRO company providing various biotechnology services, and has established several platforms, such as phage display platform, molecular biology platform, cell biology platform, immunological detection platform, plant genetic transformation platform and microbial gene editing platform. These platforms have their own characteristics and advantages, and can provide customers with a variety of customized services.

Phage display technology provides a basis for the research and development of fully human therapeutic antibodies, expands the application of directed evolution technology in the modification and screening of antibody peptides, and is of great significance to the development of antibody drugs. Our phage display platform can be used to display various protein or peptides on the surface of phage, so as to screen out bioactive molecules. The phage display technology service we built covers a variety of library types, and can provide customers with multi-species monoclonal antibody preparation services based on phage antibody library platform technology, such as monoclonal antibodies from human, mouse, rabbit, chicken, sheep, goose, pig, cow, horse, donkey, camel, alpaca, shark and other species, and can provide customized services according to customers’ needs, and provide flexible and effective screening services.

Molecular biological platform can be used to synthesize various types of DNA, RNA and oligonucleotides. KMD Bioscience can provide you with professional molecular biology experimental services, including gene synthesis, genomic DNA/RNA extraction, TA cloning and 3’RACE/5′ RACE, subcloning, plasmid extraction, real-time fluorescence quantitative PCR, SNP detection, CDNA library construction, DNA methylation sequencing, gene library customization and ORF gene cloning and site-directed mutation. KMD Bioscience has rich experience in molecular biology operation, and can complete all kinds of complex one-stop molecular biology research from DNA to RNA and even to protein.

Based on the platform of cell biology, scientists of KMD Bioscience can carry out service experiments such as cell culture, cell transfection and cell detection. KMD Bioscience can provide customers with a variety of cell detection services, including fluorescence in situ hybridization, apoptosis detection, cell scratch test, cell flow detection, cell STR identification and so on. KMD Bioscience can also provide stable cell line construction and immortalized cell line construction services to help your cell experiment.

Immunological detection platform is applied to the experiment of identifying, measuring and analyzing immune response through specific reagents and experimental conditions based on the specificity of antigen and antibody during interaction. KMD Bioscience can not only provide protein interaction detection services, including co-precipitation (Co-IP) and Pull-down experiments, but also realize qualitative and quantitative analysis of protein, small molecules, antibodies and other interactions. You can also carry out common immunological detection techniques such as ELISA and Western Blot to help your scientific research.

Microbial gene editing platform can be used for gene editing and regulation of microorganisms. KMD Bioscience can provide customers with traditional λRed homologous recombination method and CRISPR/Cas9 technology to realize highly accurate and effective scar-free genome editing. Customers only need to send us the information of genes and strains that they want to knock in/out, or they can specify other microbial genera according to their own needs. Scientists of KMD Bioscience can provide exclusive customized solutions and high-quality microbial editing services according to customers’ project needs.

Plant genetic transformation is to transfer foreign genes into plant cells through various channels, and the technical system of transgenic plants is established. At present, the commonly used transformation methods include gene bombardment, Agrobacterium-mediated transformation, virus-mediated transformation and electric shock. The scientists of KMD Bioscience can customize the personalized scheme one-to-one according to the customer’s needs, and provide instant transformation and stable transformation services of various plant varieties to meet the customer’s needs.