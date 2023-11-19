Totalcool – Portable Leisure products Designed for Life On-the-go.

Posted on 2023-11-19 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Totalcool, based in the beautiful town of Clitheroe in the Ribble Valley, Lancashire, is a primary provider of portable leisure products designed to keep you cool, with power, and comfortable, whatever the situation.

Totalcool provides Portable Air Coolers, Portable Fridge Freezers, Portable Power Supplies, Ice Makers, Cool Boxes, Cool bags, and a fantastic selection of accessories for all of you cooling requirements.

Whether you’re planning a camping trip, fancy a day fishing at the beach, or maybe you are off to a festival, and just need a reliable power solution for your outdoor activities, Totalcool has you covered. Need to stay connected? Totalcool’s portable power banks keep your devices charged, allowing you to remain relaxed and connected, no matter where you are.

Totalcool provides free delivery to mainland UK, a 2 year warranty on all products and a 30 day returns policy.

