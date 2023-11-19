IASIOS Extends Its Reach: First American Centre Achieves Accreditation!

Vienna, Austria, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services is experiencing exponential growth exceeding 150% in the past year, making a resounding global impact. IASIOS has been at the forefront of standardising IO care worldwide, with a mission to make it safe and effective in facilities across the globe. The expansion efforts of IASIOS are redefining patient care in the field of interventional oncology.

IASIOS was established with a vision to drive the evolution and adoption of interventional oncology as a mainstream discipline in the treatment of cancer. Today, IO has emerged as the fourth pillar of cancer care, and IASIOS is precisely where it aspired to be.

Recently, IASIOS reached a significant milestone by officially welcoming the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University as an IASIOS-Accredited Centre, marking its successful entry into the US market. This achievement transcends mere institutional success; it represents a pivotal moment for both IASIOS and the global interventional oncology community, setting an industry benchmark for others to follow.

Prof. Andreas Adam, a world-renowned distinguished interventional oncologist and Chairperson of the IASIOS Steering Board commented, “The primary purpose of IASIOS is to improve the care that interventional radiologists provide to patients with cancer. The global nature of this accreditation system is one of its greatest strengths, as it emphasizes certain universal concepts, such as the need for IRs to look after their own patients. The enrolment of the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology into IASIOS is a major milestone, because the USA is the birthplace of IR and the largest provider of IR services. We are delighted to welcome the MIR, as its enrolment is a perfect demonstration of the universality of the principles on which IASIOS is founded.”

This accomplishment represents a monumental step in IASIOS’s mission to set globally accepted standards for interventional oncology, ultimately making safe and effective minimally invasive IO procedures more accessible to patients worldwide. As IASIOS continues to grow and expand, it remains committed to its mission to advance IO care and enhance the lives of countless cancer patients.

Prof. Jack Jennings from the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology also shared his excitement, stating, “IASIOS raises the bar for our institution to bring the most up-to-date IO practices to our patients for the best outcomes. We benefit from this accreditation by being linked to other high-level IO institutions. We are the first US institution to become associated with this esteemed accreditation and hope to lead the way for other IO practices in the US!” Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology’s pioneering accreditation sets the stage for all US centres to follow suit

IASIOS’s global expansion is evident, currently boasting centres from Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. IASIOS is on its pathway to revolutionise interventional oncology worldwide.

For more information on becoming a part of the IASIOS network, consisting of global leaders in IO, contact the IASIOS team directly at office@iasios.org or visit our website, iasios.org. By joining, you will also have a chance to take advantage of the membership’s annual benefits program, which offers an array of initiatives for career and professional development, networking, mentorship, workshops, promotion, and recognition. Register today!

###

Media Contact:

Mardis Karlsdottir, COO of IASIOS

Email: office@iasios.org

Phone: +43 1 904 2003 57