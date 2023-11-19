Bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad – Dr. N. Subrahmaneswara Babu

Posted on 2023-11-19 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Bariatric/obesity/weight loss surgery is an effective treatment option for patients suffering from morbid obesity. It significantly improves obesity-related co-morbid conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and joint pain, sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, heart disease, infertility problems, and many others.

Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is one of the Best gastroenterologists in Hyderabad and he does the Best Bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad. With over 15+ years of expertise in the field of bariatric surgery, he is regarded as the best bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad. Dr. N. S. Babu is currently working as a Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist and Bariatric Surgery at Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, and Russh Superspeciality Hospital, Hyderabad. Stands out as a one-of-a-kind bariatric surgery center with state-of-the-art infrastructure and an experienced team of medical professionals providing world-class care.

Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is one of the Best Bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad He is specialized in performing Bariatric Surgeries like gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy etc. He is treating obesity with different procedures.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution