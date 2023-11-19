Bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad – Dr. N. Subrahmaneswara Babu

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Bariatric/obesity/weight loss surgery is an effective treatment option for patients suffering from morbid obesity. It significantly improves obesity-related co-morbid conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and joint pain, sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, heart disease, infertility problems, and many others.

Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is one of the Best gastroenterologists in Hyderabad and he does the Best Bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad. With over 15+ years of expertise in the field of bariatric surgery, he is regarded as the best bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad. Dr. N. S. Babu is currently working as a Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist and Bariatric Surgery at Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, and Russh Superspeciality Hospital, Hyderabad. Stands out as a one-of-a-kind bariatric surgery center with state-of-the-art infrastructure and an experienced team of medical professionals providing world-class care.

Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is one of the Best Bariatric surgeon in Hyderabad He is specialized in performing Bariatric Surgeries like gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy etc. He is treating obesity with different procedures.