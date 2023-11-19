The global airport perimeter security market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global airport perimeter security market looks promising with opportunities in the civil airport, military/federal government airport, and private airport markets. The global airport perimeter security market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for better airport perimeter security systems, rising demand of I.P. cameras, and the need for multi-layered perimeter security at airports.

In this market, RFID, biometrics, and 3D scanning are the major segments of airport perimeter security market by technology.

Lucintel forecast that 3D scanning will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because they are useful in detecting dangerous items in full bags, and these bags are helpful in rotating 360-degree view of the contents of a particular bags.

Within this market, civil airport will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of the growing need in this area for protection against illicit and criminal activity as well as a rise in technology innovation and improvement.

American Science And Engineering, Axis Communications, Teledyne Flir, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme, Honeywell International, Dahua Technology, Avigilon, and Pelco are the major suppliers in the airport perimeter security market.

