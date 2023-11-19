The global agricultural harvester market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agricultural harvester market looks promising with opportunities in the wheat, rice, maize, and barley markets. The global agricultural harvester market is expected to reach an estimated $39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing rural incomes globally, rising focus on precision farming for quality harvest, and growing use of advanced farming techniques.

In this market, combine harvester and forage harvester are the major segments of agricultural harvester market by product type.

Lucintel forecast that combine harvester is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period because of the availability of machines that are quipped with onboard GPS systems, provides information about the engine status, machine location, and harvesting speed that impacts the production capacity.

Within this market, maize will remain the largest segment because maize is a relatively high-value crop, which means that farmers are willing to invest in harvesters to improve their yields.

APAC is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period due to rapid expansion of the economies and growing population in the region.

Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Agco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maschinenfabrik Bernard Krone, Yanmar Holdings, Lovol Heavy Industry, Lely International, and Sampo Rosenlew are the major suppliers in the agricultural harvester market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Connected Mining Market

Electric Lawn Mowers Market

Ventilation Equipment Market

Warm Air Furnace Market

Power Transistor Market

3D Telepresence Market