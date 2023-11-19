The global hybrid seeds market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hybrid seeds market looks promising with opportunities in the cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and vegetable markets. The global hybrid seeds market is expected to reach an estimated $38.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are modern mechanical technology being implemented in farms, increasing demand for higher-quality seeds from consumers, as well as, increasing biotechnological advancement in the agricultural field.

In this market, open field cultivation and protected cultivation are the major segments of hybrid seeds market by cultivation type.

Lucintel forecast that open field cultivation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, cereals & grains will remain the largest segment because these crops are grown in large quantities and require high yields to meet global demand.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of increasing demand from the region for hybrid seeds owing to its large population base, and growing customer desire for sophisticated farming methods to meet their needs.

BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, DLF, Groupe Limagrain, UPL, and Enza Zaden are the major suppliers in the hybrid seeds market.

