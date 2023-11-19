The global regenerative agriculture market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global regenerative agriculture market looks promising with opportunities in the soil and crop management, operations management, and biodiversity markets. The global regenerative agriculture market is expected to reach an estimated $24.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased farm profitability and crop yield in long run, rising support from governments, organizations, and farmer welfare associations, and increasing demand for organically-produced and sustainably-sourced food & beverage products.

In this market, aquaculture, agroecology, agroforestry, biochar & terra preta, holistically managed grazing, no-till and pasture cropping, and silvopasture are the major segments of regenerative agriculture market by practice.

Lucintel forecast that agroforestry is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because of the innovative farming method that increases food security for expanding populations while recovering the environment, reducing climate change, safeguarding biodiversity, and enabling economically viable production.

Within this market, soil and crop management will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of enhanced soil health, biodiversity, and agricultural systems’ sustainability, as well as, extending certification programs and labels proving compliance with regenerative principles in the region.

Nestle, Danone, General Mills, Cargill, Unilever, Grounded, Soil Capital, Indigo , and Serenity Kids are the major suppliers in the regenerative agriculture market.

