The global agricultural pheromones market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agricultural pheromones market looks promising with opportunities in the dispenser, trap, and spray markets. The global agricultural pheromones market is expected to reach an estimated $11.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for sustainable crop protection solutions, rising awareness among farmers and focus on reducing chemical pesticide usage, along with the development in the technology and agricultural techniques globally.

In this market, sex pheromones and aggregation pheromones are the major segments of agricultural pheromones market by Type.

Lucintel forecast that sex pheromones is expected to witness larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, dispensers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the dispensers don’t waste the active ingredients and are inexpensive, simple to use, and non-toxic, as well as, further makes it easier for bioactive components to be consumed in accordance with insect pressure, ensuring effective pest management.

North America is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period due to existance of prominent companies that mainly focus on building innovative agricultural pheromones in the region, as well as, increasing market penetration in forestry and agriculture.

Shin-Etsu Chemical, BASF, Mitsui & Co, Biobest, The Wonderful Company, Russell, Bedoukian, Pherobank, Koppert Biological, and Gowan are the major suppliers in the agricultural pheromones market.

