The global soil monitoring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global soil monitoring market looks promising with opportunities in the agricultural and non-agricultural markets. The global soil monitoring market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for more agricultural output to support a population that is expanding quickly, rising acceptance of fertility control and precision agriculture, as well as, quick technical progress in the field of agriculture.

In this market, hardware, software, services, ground-based sensing, and robotic & telematics are the major segments of soil monitoring market by offering.

Lucintel forecast that hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to strong adoption rates among farms for weather stations, soil sensors, soil scanners, and many other devices, along with the progressive farmers have greatly profited from the use of these gadgets in a number of ways, including increased agricultural output and effective management.

Within this market, agricultural will remain the largest segment due to progressively implementing cutting-edge soil monitoring tools to improve crop quality and reduce overuse of water.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because in nations like the US and Canada, where there are prominent market players, there is a growing awareness of the accessibility of innovative monitoring systems and increasing acceptance of the sensing and imagery system of agricultural productivity.

SGS, Meter, Element Materials, The Toro Company, Campbell Scientific, Sentek Technologies, and Spectrum Technologies are the major suppliers in the soil monitoring market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Air Conditioning Equipment Market

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Market

Semiconductor Back-End Equipment Market

Microprocessor Market

Machine to Machine (M2M) Service Market

Small Drone Market