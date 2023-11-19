The global connected agriculture market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global connected agriculture market looks promising with opportunities in the pre-production planning and management, in-production planning and management, and post-production planning and management markets. The global connected agriculture market is expected to reach an estimated $16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are government measures to modernize the agriculture business, growing need to reduce labor costs and increase farm yield, and the use of mobile technologies into farm operations.

In this market, solution, platforms, and services are the major segments of connected agriculture market by component.

Lucintel forecast that platforms is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because of growing need for access via connected devices and rising demand to manage, improve, and control farming activities.

Within this market, pre-production planning and management will remain the largest segment because of utilizing linked agriculture technologies more often to run farms more profitably and more efficiently.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because the government measures to promote sustainable farming methods are growing in order to reduce the amount of water wasted, chemical run-off, and carbon dioxide emissions that degrade the environment.

IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, Decisive Farming, Gamaya, and Satsure are the major suppliers in the connected agriculture.

