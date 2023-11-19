The global agriculture sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agriculture sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the dairy management, soil management, climate management, water management, and smart green house markets. The global agriculture sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of technology for precision agriculture, growth in the use of sensor technology in farm equipment, vehicles, and management, as well as, rising support from the government and increasing farming practice modernization.

In this market, location sensors, humidity sensors, electrochemical sensors, mechanical sensors, airflow sensors, pressure sensors, optical sensors, water sensors, soil moisture sensors, and livestock sensors are the major segments of agriculture sensor market by type.

Lucintel forecast that location sensors is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because the location data provided by these sensors is used to position precision technologies where they are most required, and these sensors are essential to implement precision farming technologies in farming.

Within this market, soil management will remain the largest segment because monitoring systems are being enhanced with soil moisture sensors, continuous plant growth sensors, and microclimate tracking.

North America is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period because the United States has seen a greater adoption of advanced agriculture technologies owing to significant government backing for increasing agricultural production, the availability of supporting infrastructure, and the acceptability of smart and innovative farming methods.

Auroras Srl, Caipos, Cropin Technology, Cropx, Dol-Sensors, Glana Sensors, Libelium Comunicaciones, and Monnit are the major suppliers in the agriculture sensor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Enterprise Mobility Management Market

Dynamically Tuned Gyroscopes Market

Immunohistochemistry Market

In-Building Wireless Market

Isostatic Pressing Market

Chiller Market