The global agricultural surfactants market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agricultural surfactants market looks promising with opportunities in the herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides markets. The global agricultural surfactants market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for crop protection products in the agricultural field across the globe, growing adoption of precision farming methods, shrinking arable land, and rising food demand globally owing to the increasing world population.

In this market, non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric are the major segments of agricultural surfactants market by type.

Lucintel forecast that anionic is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand for and application of agricultural surfactants in farming, it is less costly than other varieties and containing sulfate, carboxylates, sulfonates, and dispersants.

Within this market, herbicides will remain the largest segment due to the large-scale use of herbicides for crop protection worldwide, including glyphosate, glufosinate, and others, along with its usage in in cereal and grain production globally.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing populations, high demand for better crop kinds, and the existence of nations with sizable amounts of fertile land.

Clariant, Evonik, BASF, Dow Dupont, Solvay, Bayer, Nufarm, Huntsman, Croda, and Helena are the major suppliers in the agricultural surfactants.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Solid-State Transformer Market

Biodegradable Plastics Market

CO2 Laser Market

Battery-Free Sensor Market

Computer Vision AI Camera Market

Cosmetic Laser Market