The global agricultural enzymes market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agricultural enzymes market looks promising with opportunities in the fertility products, growth enhancing products, and control products markets. The global agricultural enzymes market is expected to reach an estimated $520 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing interest in eating more organic food, rising awareness about the benefits of using enzymes in agriculture, as well as, growing concerns about food and environment safety.

In this market, phosphatases, dehydrogenases, and sulfatases are the major segments of agricultural enzymes market by type.

Lucintel forecast that phosphatases is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because it serves as an indicator of fertility and it also indicates the phosphorus deficiency in the soil.

Within this market, fertility products will remain the highest growing segment because it facilitates biological activities and shields plants and groundwater, as well as, the primary measure of fertility is soil enzymes, which are influenced by chemicals used in agriculture, industrial waste, and changes in the climate.

North America is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period due to significant technological investments to create chemical-free products for the region’s agriculture sectors, growing acceptance of genetically modified (GM) seeds by farmers, rising awareness of organic farming, and continuous initiatives in the region.

Novozymes, Syngenta, BASF, Creative Enzyme, Enzyme India, AUM Enzyme, Cypher Environmental, Afrizymes, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, and American Biosystems are the major suppliers in the agricultural enzymes.

