The global aluminium solenoid valves market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aluminium solenoid valves market looks promising with opportunities in the water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, automotive, medical, pharmaceutical, power generation, and food & beverage markets. The global aluminium solenoid valves market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand in food handling application, increasing penetration in consumer electronic devices, and on-going research and development in valves.

In this market, 2 way, 3 way, 4 way, and 5 way are the major segments of aluminium solenoid valves market by design type.

Lucintel forecasts that 2 way is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, water and wastewater will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for safe and sanitary water supply and growing demand for water treatment plants in the region.

CEME, CKD, ODE, KANEKO SANGYO, Takasago Electric, Curtiss-wright, ALFA LAVAL, IMI plc, LESER, and The Weir are the major suppliers in the aluminium solenoid valves market.

