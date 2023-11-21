Lucintel Forecasts the Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market to Reach $8.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global styrene butadiene latex market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, paper and paperboard, food and beverage, automotive, furniture, and personal care markets. The global styrene butadiene latex market is expected to reach an estimated $8.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for emulsion polymers, especially in paper and fiber & carpet processing industries, growing demand for paper, and increase in the development in the carpet industry worldwide.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in styrene butadiene latex market to 2030 by butadiene content (low, medium, and high), emulsion type (cationic and anionic), application (paper processing, fiber processing, adhesive, civil engineering, glass fabric processing, packaging, mortar additives, foams, mattresses, and paint), end use (building and construction, paper and paperboard, food and beverage, automotive, furniture, personal care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, paper processing, fiber processing, adhesive, civil engineering, glass fabric processing, packaging, mortar additives, foams, mattresses, and paint are the major segments of styrene butadiene latex market by application. Lucintel forecasts that paper processing will remain the largest segment because of paper production, styrene-butadiene latex is frequently used to improve the binding power of a pigment, making paper smoother, stiffer, brighter, and more water-resistant.

Within this market, paper and paperboard will remain the largest segment due to styrene-butadiene latex compositions made from styrene and butadiene monomers are commonly used as a coating in paper goods including magazines, flyers, and catalogs to create a high gloss, superior printability, and oil and water resistance.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period growing demand for paper and rising carpet industry in the region.

Asahi Kasei, BASF, The Dow Chemical, General Industrial Polymers, HANSOLCHEMICAL, JSR, Kumho Petrochemical, LANXESS, Mallard Creek Polymers, and Ecosynthetix are the major suppliers in the styrene butadiene latex market.

