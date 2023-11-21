CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stain resistant additives and sealers market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global stain resistant additives and sealers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness about the benefits of using stain-resistant additives and sealers among consumers, rising usage of stain-resistant additives and sealers in institutional settings such as schools, hospitals, as well as, technological developments leading to the development of new formulations of stain-resistant additives and sealers that are more effective in protecting surfaces against staining.

In this market, marble, stone, concrete, tile, grout, wood, glass, metal, fabric, and automotive are the major segments of stain resistant additives and sealers market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that marble will remain the largest segment over the forcast period due to its widespread use in public places such as shopping malls and hotels.

Within this market, residential will remain the largest segment over the forcast period due to increasing interest in protecting homes from stains and damages.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forcast period due to rising construction activities in developing nations including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, as well as, rapid growth of industries including automotive & transportation; electronics; pharmaceuticals & healthcare in the region.

3M, Covertec, Stonetec, Grout Boost, Brickform, Solomon Colors, and Glaze’N Seal are the major suppliers in the stain resistant additives and sealers market.

