Ceramics Industry: Based on Region, North America is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 4.2% by 2030

Ceramics Industry Data Book – Traditional Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Ceramics industry was estimated at approximately USD 239.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2030

Grand View Research’s ceramics sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Ceramics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Advanced Ceramics Market Growth & Trends

The global advanced ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 147.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for high-performing lightweight materials in industries such as telecom, automotive, aerospace, and medical is propelling the market growth.

Advanced ceramics, also referred to as engineered or technical ceramics, are developed to withstand harsh environments. They are manufactured from high-purity and inorganic compounds. They can be differentiated from traditional ceramics based on their raw materials, structures, manufacturing processes, and functionalities.

The global demand for advanced ceramics is increasing owing to their enhanced characteristics. These are used for developing specialized components with improved mechanical and physical properties for use in different industries based on their requirements. They are used for manufacturing 3D printed components, solid oxide fuel cells, piezoelectric ceramics, multi-component ceramic slurries, ceramic tapes, and ceramic fiber composites.

After the decline in 2020 owing to COVID-19, the market picked up pace in 2021 and is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Advanced ceramic materials exhibit a very high degree of industrial efficiency. This results in their rising demand for use in heavy machinery, automotive, energy, cutting tools, and defense applications. The rise in defense budgets in countries such as the U.S. and China has played a key role in propelling product demand in the last few years and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The market is competitive on account of rising product demand and the presence of established players, which are integrated across different stages of the value chain to sustain their market share. Market players are adopting strategies like acquisition and new product development to cater to the growing product demand in different applications and expand their consumer reach and presence.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Ceramics Industry Data Book – Traditional Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Traditional Ceramics Market Growth & Trends

The global Traditional Ceramics Market size is expected to grow at 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In 2022, as per insights from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), traditional ceramics comprise three fundamental materials: silica (quartz), clay, and feldspar. Among these components, clay is the most widely utilized substance. This type of product is frequently employed in crafting porcelain tiles, clay bricks, and various tableware items.

The artware application segment held a market share of 6.4%, and it is expected to register a 4.1% growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The increasing investments in the construction of new residential luxury buildings worldwide drive the growth of the segment. This leads consumers to spend increasingly on the decoration of new buildings with high-end ceramics artware such as sculptures and fountains.

Go through the table of content of Ceramics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Ceramics industry are:

RAK Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint Gobain

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter