Lucintel Forecasts the Global Silicon Anode Battery Market to Reach $42.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global silicon anode battery market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, aviation, energy, and medical device markets. The global silicon anode battery market is expected to reach an estimated $42.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 65.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding use of high-capacity, technologically advanced silicon anode batteries in a variety of industries, greater use of dependable and sustainable auto parts in electric vehicles, and growing adoption of renewable energy sources.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in silicon anode battery market to 2030 by capacity (below 3,000 mah, 3,000–10,000 mah, 10,000–60,000 mah, and above 60,000 mah), application (automotive, consumer electronics, aviation, energy, and medical devices), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, below 3000 mah, 3,000–10,000 mah, 10,000–60,000 mah, and above 60,000 mah are the major segments of silicon anode battery market by capacity. Lucintel forecasts that 3,000 mah to 10,000 mah will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the batteries have unparalleled capabilities and a large capacity, as well as, it has steady cycling performance over more than 200 cycles and are reported to have better efficiency levels of up to 85–90%.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to growing need of the industry to use highly reliable power sources, along with the batteries used in a variety of products, including laptop computers, mobile phones, digital cameras, camcorders, and other portable electronics, and growing usage of smartphones and tablets among consumers.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising industries in the region such as automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy, as well as, significant government investment in R&D activities and high adoption rates among automotive manufacturers in the region.

Panasonic Corporation, Lg Chem, Nexeon, Enevate Corporation, Zeptor Corporation, Xgsciences, City Of Irvine, Amprius Technologies, Solid Energy, and Actacell are the major suppliers in the silicon anode battery market.

