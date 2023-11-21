Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smart Medical Device Market to Reach $70.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the blood glucose monitoring and cardiovascular applications. The global smart medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $70.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for wireless and smartphone-compatible medical equipment and increasing cases of chronic diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in smart medical device market to 2030 by product type (diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic devices), distribution channel (pharmacies, online, and others), application (blood glucose monitoring, cardiovascular, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, diagnostic & monitoring device and therapeutic device are the major segments of smart medical device market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that diagnostic & monitoring device is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, cardiovascular is expected to witness the higher growth due to rising cases of cardiovascular disease like diabetes.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of robust medical infrastructure, availability of supportive expenditure policies in healthcare system, and presence of key players in the region.

Fitbit, Biotronik, Sonova, Apple, and Novo Nordisk are the major suppliers in the smart medical device market.

