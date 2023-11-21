The Global Liquid On Silicon (LCOS) Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global liquid on silicon (Lcos) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, aviation, military, optical 3D measurement, and medical markets. The global liquid on silicon (Lcos) market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for high-resolution screens and compact electronic devices, increased use of LCOS technology in the automotive sector, and growing consumer demand for small electronic products like smartphones, wearable fitness trackers, and smartwatches.

In this market, ferroelectrics (F-Lcos), nematics lcos (NLC), and wavelength selective switching (WSS) are the major segments of liquid on silicon (Lcos) market by technology.

Lucintel forecast that ferroelectrics (F-Lcos) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because they more affordable, making them a more attractive option for a wider range of applications, as well as, it has the capacity to control the light’s phase independently of the incoming light’s polarization condition.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to the growing consumer demand for high-resolution screens in electronics like televisions, laptops, and smartphones.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing number of movie theaters in countries like China and India, as well as the growing popularity of digital cinema in the region.

Barco, Canon Singapore, Guangzhou Weijie Electronic,Hitachi, LG Electronics, Microvision, and Silicon Micro are the major suppliers in the liquid on silicon (locs) market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Smart Electric Drive Market

Agricultural Tractors Market

Airport Perimeter Security Market

Biohybrid Solar Cell Market

EV Low Dielectric Materials Market

High-K Dielectric Material Market