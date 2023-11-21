The Global High-K Dielectric Material Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high-K dielectric material market looks promising with opportunities in the gate dielectrics, capacitor dielectrics, photoelectrochemical cells, and epitaxial dielectrics markets. The global high-K dielectric material market is expected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for miniaturization in electronic devices, spread of 5G wireless technology such as, the next generation of technology, as well as, increasing use of materials with high k dielectric in semiconductor packing.

In this market, titanium dioxide, tantalum pentoxide, and aluminum oxide are the major segments of high-K dielectric material market by type.

Lucintel forecast that tantalum pentoxide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of common availability, chemical stability, nontoxicity, optical-electronic qualities, low cost, and high photocatalytic activity are some of TiO2’s characteristics.

Within this market, gate dielectrics will remain the largest segment because it is utilized as a gate and substrate in field effect transistors, such as MOSFETs, as well as, it offers a substrate interface that is electrically clean.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of the constant export of electronic equipment manufactured in emerging nations such as China, along with equipment having a higher than average semiconductor composition in the region.

Air Products & Chemicals, Air Liquid, Praxair, Dow Chemical, SAFC Hitech, Henkel, Master Bond, Protavic America, Applied Material, and Sigma Alrich are the major suppliers in the high-k dielectric material market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Wireless Antenna Market

Foot Drop Implant Market

Thermal System Market

Industrial Vehicle Market

Positive Airway Pressure Device Market

Single Use Medical Device Market