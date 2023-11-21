The Global EV Low Dielectric Materials Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global EV low dielectric materials market looks promising with opportunities in the battery and power electronics markets. The global global EV low dielectric materials market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing investment from governments, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the EV industry, widespread use of dielectric displays by end users for various applications, and growing disposable income of the people worldwide.

In this market, silicon dioxide, high-k dielectrics, and polymeric dielectrics are the major segments of EV low dielectric materials market by material.

Lucintel forecast that silicon dioxide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, battery will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the EV market in the region..

3M, Basf, Dowdupont, EVonik, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Saint-Gobain, Solvay, and Wacker Chemie are the major suppliers in the EV low dielectric materials market.

