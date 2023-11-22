Base Metal Mining Industry: Macroenvironmental Trend Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Base Metal Mining Industry Data Book – Aluminum Production, Copper Mining, Zinc Mining, Lead Mining, Nickel Mining, Tin Mining and Tungsten Mining Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Base Metal Mining industry was estimated at approximately USD 485.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2030

Grand View Research’s base metal mining sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Base Metal Mining Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Nickel Mining Market Growth & Trends

The global nickel mining market is anticipated to reach USD 83.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rising demand for nickel in electric batteries is propelling mining activities worldwide. The product plays a crucial role in batteries, allowing them to store more energy while also being cost-effective. It is used in two popular types of batteries: Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NCA) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC). NCA batteries contain 80% nickel, while NMC batteries contain 33%.

The increasing production of electric batteries is expected to have a positive influence on mining. In March 2022, a Swedish-based battery manufacturer, Northvolt AB, announced plans to construct a gigafactory in Northern Germany with an estimated annual production capacity of 60 GWH. Its production is set to commence in 2025. Europe’s focus on green energy transition is anticipated to boost sustainable mining activities in the region. There are large-scale reserves of nickel in the region, and growing demand for the product in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy is anticipated to boost its production over the coming years.

The market is characterized by high competition and fragmentation, which is why major players are acquiring their competitors to maintain their dominance. For example, in December 2022, BHP acquired a nickel-copper project located in Western Australia from Oz Minerals for USD 6.19 billion. Similarly, in December 2021, Australia-based IGO acquired Western Areas, a Western Australia-based nickel miner and sulfide producer.

Aluminum Production Market Growth & Trends

The global Aluminum Production Market size is expected to grow at 3.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As aluminum has good electrical performance even at high temperatures, it is considered an ideal material for housing and electronic connectors. Strict emission policies coupled with increasing pressure to reduce the weight of vehicles are anticipated to remain key factors driving the demand for aluminum over the coming years.

In terms of revenue, the automotive segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Many car parts, including doors, batteries, and bumpers, are made using aluminum, The use of aluminum in automotive manufacturing is becoming more prevalent as consumer preference for lightweight vehicles increases. According to the Aluminum Association, 16% of all vehicle weight in 2028 is anticipated to be made up of aluminum.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Base Metal Mining industry are:

Codelco

Freeport-Mcmoran, Inc

Glencore

Norilsk Nickel

Vale

