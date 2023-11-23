Growing Prevalence of Cancers drives antibodies Industry by 2030

Antibodies Industry Data Book – Antibodies Production, Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Cancer Monoclonal Antibody, Research Antibody, Custom Antibody, Mammalian IgG Polyclonal Antibody Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research's antibodies industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies.

Polyclonal Antibodies Market Growth & Trends

The global polyclonal antibodies market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing technological advancements in the production of antibodies-based drugs, the growing prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases such as cancer across the globe, and the rising number of biopharmaceutical research and development activities are the main drivers of the industry. In addition, Polyclonal antibodies (pAbs) are extensively utilized in both quantitative and qualitative biological research as well as several diagnostic tests.

The use of polyclonal antibodies has had a positive impact on the treatment of COVID-19 patients, with studies showing that these therapies can reduce hospitalization rates and improve outcomes for patients with mild to moderate disease. Additionally, the development of pAbs has helped to advance the understanding of the immune response to COVID-19 and is projected to lead the development of more effective treatments and vaccines in the future. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the pAbs market.

Several government initiatives support and promote the development and use of polyclonal antibodies in various applications, including diagnostics, therapeutics, and research. These initiatives are aimed at improving healthcare outcomes, promoting innovation, and supporting the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, many governments are also taking initiatives to promote collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players in the pAbs market. For instance, in May 2020, the Canadian Government invested USD 175 million in AbCellera, to support the organization in its antibody treatment examination and the production of the antibody construction facility. Thus, such various government initiatives are anticipated to increase the demand for the pAbs market.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth & Trends

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 281.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.18% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of cancer, and product approvals along with a robust pipeline are the key factors augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in funding for R&D in this sector is expected to impact industrial growth. Moreover, the booming biosimilar market will further offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is a common type of lung cancer. For patients with metastatic NSCLC, the prognosis is mostly poor, as only about 8% will live beyond 5 years after the diagnosis. Moreover, at present, there are no HER2-directed therapies approved precisely for treating HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, which occurs in almost 2-4% of patients with non-squamous NSCLC. However, progress has been made over the last two years, mainly in the first-line setting, leaving a substantial unmet medical need. For instance, in April 2022, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca received acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) of Enhertu in the U.S. for treating adult patients with unresectable NSCLC.

The development of monoclonal antibodies has been great both in clinical and technical research applications over the past three years. Given their advantages of safety, specificity, and efficacy, there is now prevalent acceptance of mAbs as advanced therapeutic agents. Cancer is the most dominating and important area of medicinal application, accounting for almost 50% of all monoclonal antibodies-related R&D programs.

