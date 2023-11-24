Wallpaper Industry Modern Trends, A History Of Elegance And Innovation

Global wallpaper industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Vinyl Wallpaper Market Report Highlights

The global vinyl wallpaper market size was valued at USD 632.61 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. The significant popularity of this product type in both the residential and commercial sectors can be ascribed to the need for vinyl-based wallpapers. Vinyl wallpaper demand is increasing as a result of peel-and-stick wallpaper’s convenience. They are constructed using an adhesive base and a vinyl film on top.

Solid-sheet vinyl and fabric coated with vinyl are two types of vinyl-based wallpapers. Moreover, architects and interior designers prefer vinyl-based wallpapers because they can be used successfully in both high- and low-traffic areas. In addition to being in a variety of finishes and colors, vinyl-based wallpapers are also more durable, which increases demand for them.

Due to their ease of cleaning and high durability, the market for wallpapers made of vinyl is growing. Also, the vinyl wall covering may be simply restored if it is damaged. Vinyl is a good option for high-traffic environments like schools and hospitals because of its fire resistance. For instance, Dovely, an Italian company, offers the fire-resistant vinyl-coated wallpaper SILHOUETTE MOUNTAIN. It is a high-quality, 290g, vinyl-coated, paper-backed digital wallpaper.

Nonwoven Wallpaper Market Report Highlights

The global nonwoven wallpaper market size was valued at USD 355.05 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers prefer nonwoven wallpaper in large part because it supports digital printing. Nonwoven substrates are becoming more and more necessary due to the rising demand for wallpaper that has been digitally produced.

Nonwoven wallpapers maintain their structural stability in both dry and wet settings when combined with the printing solution. The gauze, tea bags, and coffee filters that are made with a precise blend of synthetic and natural fibers are utilized to manufacture these wallpapers. The fibers are mixed with binders strengthened with acrylates and frequently blended with additional colors to achieve opacity.

Paper Wallpaper Market Report Highlights

The global paper wallpaper market size was valued at USD 188.66 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Wallpapers that have been digitally printed on paper are environmentally friendly. They are made with all-natural components. In addition, there are no potentially harmful chemicals in the wallpaper glue. Faux Caning digitally printed wallpapers are available from Wallshoppe, a U.S.-based manufacturer. They are manufactured from paper that is 100% nontoxic, eco-friendly, matte-finished, and sustainably manufactured paper is scratch-resistant.

The growing specialty paper market includes the market for wallpaper base paper. The wallpaper base paper sector has recently relocated to developing countries as a result of elements including rising raw material and labor costs, as well as the ever-rising degree of technical equipment, product quality, and localized advantages of wallpaper paper base companies in emerging countries. China’s paper wallpaper sector has grown particularly quickly in recent years, with improvements made to the industry’s size, innovation, and product quality.

Fabric Wallpaper Market Report Highlights

The global fabric wallpaper market size was valued at USD 300.15 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The DIY trend and the availability of wallpaper with customization choices are two market-driving factors. The market is also anticipated to increase because of many investments made by large corporations in the production of eco-friendly and creative wallpapers. Homeowners use fabric wallpaper because it is simple to remove with water. Baking soda/cornstarch and water are the main ingredients in the adhesive used for cloth wallpaper. In addition, the cloth is permeable, allowing air to freely move through the wallpaper.

To provide comfort and softness, the surface of these wallpapers is coated with natural fibers or cloth. Flock wallpapers are becoming more popular as fabric wallpaper usage rises. These wallpapers stand out owing to three-dimensional patterns made of a velvet-like material that is printed on paper. Although it is one of the expensive wallpaper alternatives, it is also one of the most difficult to maintain.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Wallpaper material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base.

