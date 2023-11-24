Blister Packaging Industry: Distribution Channel Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Blister Packaging Industry Data Book – Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods and Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Blister Packaging Industry was estimated at USD 27.09 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s blister packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Healthcare is one of the largest markets with a significant impact on the global economy and is constantly growing at a significant rate owing to the rising population around the globe. Changing lifestyles, high rates of urbanization, and increased per capita income are driving the demand for healthcare facilities, which, in turn, is driving the blister packaging industry.

The global healthcare blister packaging market is expected to witness growth on account of rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and materials in developed and developing economies, increasing demand from healthcare end-use industries for tamper-evident packaging designs provided by blister packaging solutions, and their high visibility properties. A shift in consumer preference from traditional packaging for healthcare materials to tamper-evident designed unit-dose blister packaging solutions and their cost-effective properties is driving the blister packaging market.

Several key companies are collaborating and adopting acquisition strategies to strengthen their market positions in the blister packaging market. For instance, in June 2022, VisiPak, a packaging division of Sinclair & Rush, Inc., announced the acquisition of INDEPAK, Inc., a U.S.-based packaging manufacturer for medical packaging applications. With this acquisition, VisiPak expanded its material portfolio range to cater to the medical packaging industries across North America.

Consumer Goods Blister Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Consumer Goods Blister Packaging market size to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. Rising consumption of consumer goods such as electronics and cosmetics, along with increasing disposable income of consumers, is likely to drive the demand for blister packaging in consumer goods applications. For instance, Arcade Beauty offers thermoform blister packaging for its wide range of make-up and skin-care materials. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns among consumers have given rise to blister packaging solutions made with sustainable materials.

Demand for electronics, cosmetics, and personal care materials from millennials is on the rise in major countries, including the U.S., China, India, and other developing economies. The consumer base in these countries is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period leading to a higher demand for blister packaging.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Blister Packaging industry are:

WestRock Company

SteriPackGroup

Honeywell International Inc

Klöckner Pentaplast

ACG

SÜDPACK

