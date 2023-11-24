Ultrasound Devices And Accessories Industry Analysis, Comprehensive Overview And Revolutionizing Healthcare

Global Ultrasound devices and accessories industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Ultrasound Device Market Insights

The global ultrasound device market size was estimated at USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors such as increased adoption of ultrasonography for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, rising technological advancements, as well an increase in the number of product launches by key players operating in the market.

Emerging innovations in ultrasound technology are expanding the market size. Hand-held ultrasound devices have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities globally. Furthermore, the introduction of 3D/4D ultrasound and the integration of artificial intelligence (Al) to automate time-consuming processes are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2023, Sonosite ST was introduced by FUJIFILM Sonosite ST. It has a 21-inch touchscreen with an all-touch interface, a 10″ by 7.5″ image area, automated setting optimization for each exam type, and Auto Steep Needle Profiling (SNP). To support system compatibility, Sonosite ST belongs to the same family of transducers as Sonosite PX and Sonosite LX.

The growing use of ultrasound equipment for diagnostic imaging and therapy, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses are the key factors anticipating the market’s growth. Ultrasound technology is used in various application areas such as cardiology, obstetrics/ gynecology, vascular, orthopedic, and general imaging. The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is expected to boost the market globally. According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the major cause of death globally, taking approximately 17.9 million lives each year. In addition, as per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, in the United States, every year about 805,000 people have a heart attack, and about 1 in 20 adults aged 20 and older has coronary artery disease (about 5%).

Ultrasound Transducer Market Insights

The global ultrasound transducer market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Increasing number of product launches and growing focus of the major players on innovations for safe and accurate diagnosis are the factors driving the growth.

North America is anticipated to hold substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to high adoption of advanced medical devices. Continuous innovations in ultrasound machine such as portable and mobile ultrasound machine is expected to fuel the growth. Moreover, presence of a large number of ultrasound transducer manufacturers is anticipated to bode well for the regional growth. These companies emphasize on heavy investments to develop smart production methods and process automation, which is a key factor in optimizing product prices and maximizing revenues.

Another innovation pertaining to these devices include burst wave lithotripsy which help delicate procedures including kidney stone destruction. The technology is not only efficient but also offers non-invasive procedure to patients, which is anticipated to ultimately augment the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Growing number of partnerships between resellers for ultrasound transducers is an emerging trend witnessed in the market. Direct purchase from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is another trend observed in the market. End users are increasingly dealing with OEMs since they offer efficient technologies like custom strain gauge sensing to finished product designs, to achieve greater business advantage.

Ultrasound Gels Market insights

The global ultrasound gel market size was valued at USD 101.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption rate of ultrasound devices in healthcare settings due to its diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness is the factor expected to drive the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of external sonography procedures requiring a low level of sterility has contributed to its largest market share.

Increasing patient visits reporting problems such as heart disease, kidney and gallbladder problems, and lung and intestinal diseases where ultrasound primarily finds application is expected to increase the consumption rate of the gel. Growing concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the developing trend to provide utmost patient satisfaction during treatment has led to increasing demand for odorless, colorless, and stain-free ultrasound gels. The availability of handheld sonography devices at affordable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics. Therefore, the growing installation rate of sonography units in clinics has contributed to the rising demand of gel in these setups.

Availability of alternative to ultrasound gels, the advent of gel-free sonography probes, and limited access to medical consumables in rural areas are expected to resist the growth of the market during the forecast period. The gel-free sonography probes can be a major threat to the market, but its expensiveness is limiting its adoption rate.

Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The major players are working to improve their product offerings by upgrading their products, taking advantage of important cooperation activities, and exploring acquisitions and government clearances in order to expand their customer base and gain a larger share of the overall market.

Key players operating in the ultrasound devices and accessories industry are –

• Compass Health Brands

• ECO-MED

• National Therapy Products

• H.R Pharmaceuticals Inc

• Tele-Paper Malaysia

• Sonogel Vertriebs

• Medline Industries, Inc

• Parker Laboratories

• Ultragel Kft.