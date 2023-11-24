Retail Revolution: Returnable Packaging in the Cosmetics Industry

Returnable Packaging Industry | Forecast 2030

Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Automotive, Consumer Durables and Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market

The economic value generated by the returnable packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 88.41 billion in 2022.

Access the Global Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Returnable Packaging Industry USD 88.41 billion in 2022 6.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Food & Beverage Returnable Packaging Market Size USD 37.67 billion in 2022 5.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Consumer Durables Returnable Packaging Market Size USD 20.16 billion in 2022 6.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Automotive Returnable Packaging Market Size USD 21.50 billion in 2022 5.5% CAGR (2023-2030)

Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Size USD 9.07 billion in 2022 6.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Food & Beverage Returnable Packaging Market Growth and Trends

Food and beverage dominated the returnable packaging market in 2022 and is expected to maintain the lead in 2030. For the past decade, crates, trays, and pallets made of wood and plastics have been an integral part of the food & beverage sector, simplifying the storage and transport of the products.

This is due to the strong presence of key bakery, and processed meat and beverage companies such as Associated British Foods plc, Warburtons, and Nestlé in the region. The companies are continuously involved in new product developments and production aiming to meet consumer demands. Increasing production activities by such companies are expected to drive the demand for returnable packaging solutions which will affect the market positively.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Automotive, Consumer Durables and Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Automotive Returnable Packaging Market Growth and Trends

Returnable packaging has been an integral part of the automotive supply chain over the past decade. Packaging products like pallet crates, containers, and dunnage are primarily used to store and transport automobiles and assembly parts, body panels, and other parts. The production of automobiles around the world has been increasing since the past decade with an increasing population and higher income levels. Increasing automotive output is also expected to fuel the auto ancillary industry.

Developing countries like India, Brazil, and China have established a strong supply chain for automobiles and have significant export levels. Automotive assembly lines need bulk packaging solutions like pallets, crates, bins, and containers produced from metal and plastics. The development of electric vehicles to increase sustainability and environmental protection is also expected to increase the demand for returnable packaging solutions from the automotive industry.

Consumer Durables Returnable Packaging Market Growth and Trends

Consumer durable includes packaging solutions for televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, cellphones, laptops, and others. Kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, mixers, grinders, and juicers also require packaging solutions for transport. Consumer durables commonly use corrugated boxes, containers, dunnage, and other products for packaging. Demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions for these products is increasing owing to changing consumer preferences and government regulation. Increasing the global population coupled with a high rate of urbanization and rising income levels is expected to fuel the demand for innovative packaging solutions for consumer durables such as returnable packaging products.

Go through the table of content of Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Growth and Trends

Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-use of the returnable packaging market owing to remarkable growth in demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Medical OEMs and equipment manufacturers use the returnable packaging solution for the transportation of various equipment like ventilators, oxygenators, heart rate monitors, and others. Transportation of sensitive and fragile equipment requires reliable, strong packaging solutions capable of absorbing shocks and withstand harsh transportation conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic also increased the demand for healthcare equipment like ventilators and contributed to the demand for returnable packaging solutions in 2020.

Competitive Insights

The returnable packaging market is highly competitive with the presence of both global and regional companies. Companies operating in the market offer a wide range of products that are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Moreover, they offer custom packaging products to suit customer-specific requirements.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter