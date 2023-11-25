Miller & Miller’s Online-Only Toys, Motorcycles & Automobilia Auction is on Saturday, December 9th

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, 2023-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — A bright red 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 with just 42,143 actual miles on the odometer, and a 1939 Indian “4” Model motorcycle, also bright red, are the expected headliners in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only Toys, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction slated for Saturday, December 9th, starting promptly at 9 am Eastern time.

The 383-lot auction features the late Howard Meyer Legacy Collection, with categories that include toys, militaria, petroliana, soda advertising, motorcycles, cars and automobilia. “If one word encompasses the late Howie Meyer and his collection, that word would be ‘fun’,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “This great sale was a lifetime in the making.”

“From his coveted 1939 Indian ‘4’ motorcycle to his rare Canadian 1968 Chevelle 396, to his many other ‘toys’ big and small, there is something cool around every corner of the Howard Meyer collection,” Miller said. “His collecting interests ranged from the mid-to-late 20th century. Toy-wise, he amassed a fabulous collection of tin litho and pressed steel cars, trucks and planes.”

Themes include Disney, ice cream, Western, space and robots, New York, advertising, and TV comic characters. “Howie’s interests also included World Wars I and II propaganda posters and World War II anti-Axis paraphernalia,” Miller added. “From his pinball machines to his gigantic 8-lane slot car track, to his pair of midget racers, there’s a ‘wow’ factor in every direction.”

The 1968 Chevelle SS convertible was Howie’s pride and joy and contains the coveted 396 hp 4-bbl Turbo Jet V8 engine. It was one of only 108 produced for sale in Canada, having been built at the Oshawa plant and sold new in Port Hope, Ontario. The car’s convertible top and the black vinyl interior are both original.

Features of the car include a 4-speed manual wide-ratio transmission (enhanced with a Muncie shifter), power steering, a folding top power lift, body side accent stripe, heavy-duty front and rear suspension, rear axle positraction, tachometer and clock, a rear auxiliary speaker and an Aurora design BT-2 Bluetooth stereo. This rare, desirable car should bring $80,000-$90,000.

All estimates quoted are in Canadian dollars.

Many consider the Indian “4” the Duesenberg of motorcycles. Built by the Indian Motorcycle Company from 1928 to 1942, the Indian “4” is named because of its signature four-cylinder engine. It was the luxury offering of the company and was made to fly. It boasts a 1,265 cc F-head engine in its Scout frame. Roughly 5,000 Indian 4 motorcycles were made over 15 years.

The bike was professionally restored over 35 years ago. This motorcycle and the 1953 Indian Chief Roadmaster, also in the sale, were prominently displayed at the Indian Cafe in Toronto. Howie purchased the motorcycles from the cafe’s owner, Fuss Cooper. The Indian “4” has a significant scratch with paint loss on top of the gas tank, but still should hit $70,000-$75,000.

The monumental, 8-lane, 1:24 scale Arcade slot car track, made from laminated wood in Toronto in the 1970s, is a custom-built, 684 square foot (38 inches by 18 inches) masterpiece. It’s quite possibly the largest slot car track in all of Canada and has a surefire “wow” factor. The track is working well, although some pieces require service. The set has an estimate of $9,000-$12,000.

A Coca-Cola Vendo 44 vending machine (Canadian, 1950s), is made from painted steel with chrome trim and is expected to bring $4,000-$6,000. The Vendo 44 is popular among collectors for its slim profile and attractive styling. This one, 57 ½ inches tall and all-original, including the distributor decal, was built for The Vendo Company, Kansas City, Mo., by Vendorlator Mfg Co.

A Texaco Service Station double-sided porcelain sign (Canadian, 1950s), six feet in diameter, with excellent color and gloss, has an estimate of $3,500-$5,000. One side is in fine condition, with five minor pea-sized losses to the porcelain and minor losses around the edge and mounting holes. The other side has a four-inch loss from a bullet impact at “O”, and two other areas of loss.

A Stoner Mfg. Co. ‘Univendor’ Confectionery Vendor candy machine (American, 1930s), made from painted steel and featuring a statuesque cabinet (66 ½ inches tall by 29 inches wide) with Art Deco styling in excellent condition, should rise to $3,000-$3,500. Stoner produced these great vendors from 1931-1939. With eight candy selections to choose from, patrons could deposit nickels or dimes to vend their treats. This is the larger, more desired “Theater Model”.

A World War I The Jews the World Over Love Liberty lithograph poster (Canadian, 1914-1916) measures 40 ½ inches by 27 ½ inches and is estimated to finish at $2,000-$3,000. This is an extremely important historical Judaica poster and put out by the Canadian Government to encourage Jewish Canadians to enlist as reinforcements to be deployed overseas. The artist is unknown. It’s marked, “Montreal Litho Co. Limited” and has been professionally linen-backed.

A Minnitoy pressed steel toy Supertest Oil Tanker (Canadian, 1940s), made in Orillia, Ontario by Otaco (Orillia Tudhope Anderson Company) is expected to gavel for $1,200-$1,500. Private label trucks were a Minnitoys specialty. Minnitoys were created primarily for the post-war ‘baby boom’ market. They were big, sturdy and strong enough to accommodate a small child’s weight. The one in the sale is an excellent, complete and untouched original, with only minor blemishes.

A Yonezawa International Air Terminal set (Japanese, 1950s), lithographed tin, signed on the undersides of both the TWA and United planes and both edges of the air terminals, should make $900-$1,200. The original box is intact and a TWA box is also included. All pieces are present. The air terminal does not function with a battery and the aviation gas truck requires rear wheels. But the set is in overall excellent condition and the friction function works on both of the planes.

This is an online-only event, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast on auction day to watch lots close in real time. Internet bidding will be through www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. Here is a link to the auction: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-BMSA9U/toys-motorcycles-automobilia-the-late-howard-meyer-legacy-collection

Live, in-gallery previews will be held Wednesday through Friday, December 6th-8th, from 12 o’clock noon until 5 pm each day in the Miller & Miller showroom, at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario. This auction concludes Miller & Miller’s calendar of events for year 2023.

Next year, Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will come out strong with an online-only Petroliana & Advertising auction on Saturday, January 20th; and an online-only Canadiana & Folk Art auction featuring the Richardson, Blevins & Morewetz collections, planned for Saturday, February 10th.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the December 9th auction, please visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., please visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.