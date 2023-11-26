Lucintel Forecasts the Global Location Analytics Market to Reach $56.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global location analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the remote monitoring, sales and marketing optimization, asset management, risk management, and facility management markets. The global location analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $56.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for supply chain processes to be optimized through real-time location tracking, growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices across multiple sectors, and the introduction and progressive commercialization of driverless cars.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in location analytics market to 2030 by component (solutions and services), application (remote monitoring, sales and marketing optimization, asset management, risk management, facility management, and others), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud-based), end use industry (BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, government, transport and logistic, it and telecom, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solutions and services are the major segments of location analytics market by component. Lucintel forecasts that services is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to rising need for specialist analytics skills and the popularity of cloud-based solutions, as well as, businesses are using outside suppliers to handle more and more of their maintenance, training, and data analysis needs.

Within this market, remote monitoring will remain the largest segment due to proliferation of linked devices, the growing need for real-time data analytics, and the development of IoT technologies, along with the desire for improved operational efficiency and preventive maintenance.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing use of geographic information systems and analytical business intelligence, as well as a growing emphasis on customer requirements and satisfaction in the area.

Alteryx, Cisco Systems, Galigeo, Google, Here Technologies, Hexagon, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, and Sisense are the major suppliers in the location analytics market.

