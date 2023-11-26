Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automated Plate Reader Market to Reach by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automated plate reader market looks promising with opportunities in the drug discovery, genomics and proteomics research, and clinical diagnostic markets. The global automated plate reader market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of laboratory automation solution and rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automated plate reader market to 2030 by product type (dedicated microplate readers and multimode microplate readers), application (drug discovery, genomics and proteomics research, clinical diagnostics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, dedicated microplate reader and multimode microplate reader are the major segments of automated plate reader market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that multimode microplate reader segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, drug discovery is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Molecular Devices, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Biotek Instruments, and Tecan are the major suppliers in the automated plate reader market.

