Lucintel Forecasts Global Contact Center Analytics Market to Reach $4.0 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global contact center analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and education, IT and telecom, and travel and hospitality markets. The global contact center analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are adoption of new age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), speech analytics, and text analytics, improved customer experience management solutions are in high demand, and growing utilisation of cloud-based contact centre software.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in contact center analytics market to 2030 by component (solution and services), deployment model (on-premise and cloud), end use industry (BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and education, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solution and services are the major segments of contact center analytics market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that solution is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the development in advanced contact center technology adoption and the usage of social media platforms.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of digital banking products and the escalating complexity of managing transactional exchanges.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of cloud-based contact center analytics solutions, globalization, economic transformation, and digitalization.

Mitel Networks Corporation, Genpact Limiteds, Avaya, Genesys, Talkdesk, SAP, Oracle Corporation, CallMiner, 8×8, and Nice are the major suppliers in the contact center analytics market.

