Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chemical Distribution Market to Reach $372.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chemical distribution market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, agriculture, construction, consumer good, industrial manufacturing, textile, and pharmaceutical sectors. The global chemical distribution market is expected to reach an estimated $372.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing chemical consumption among industries and increase in natural gas production.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in chemical distribution market to 2030 by product (specialty chemicals and commodity chemicals), end use industry (automotive, agriculture, construction, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceutical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, specialty chemical and commodity chemical are the major segments of chemical distribution market by product. Lucintel forecasts that commodity chemical is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its extensive usage among various industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics, and construction.

Within this market, construction is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to continual expansion of chemical production hubs and presence of key players in the region.

Univar Solutions, Helm, Brenntag, Ter Group, and Barentz are the major suppliers in the chemical distribution market.

