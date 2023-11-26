The Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the AR & VR, lidar, machine vision, 3D imaging & scanning, and robotics & drone markets. The global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $10.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are accelerating integration of ToF sensors in automotive solutions, rising interest in smartphones equipped with 3D cameras, and Industry 4.0’s implementation and 3D machine vision systems’ expanding use in a variety of industries.

In this market, automotive, consumer electronics, gaming & entertainment, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense are the major segments of time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market by end use industry.

Lucintel forecasts that consumer electronics is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, 3D imaging & scanning will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keyence Corporation, pmd Technologies, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Melexis are the major suppliers in the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Chemical Distribution Market

Specialty Enzyme Market

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemical Market

Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market

Contact Center Analytics Market

Automated Plate Reader Market