The Global Submarine Sensors Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global submarine sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the marine environmental monitoring, underwater species protection, oil resources detection, and underwater communication markets. The global submarine sensors market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for sensors due to enhanced data processing, enhanced accuracy and precision.

In this market, diesel electric submarine (SSK), nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN), and ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) are the major segments of submarine sensors market by submarine type.

Lucintel forecasts that nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, underwater communication will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Leonardo DRS, Ducommun Incorporated, Raytheon Company, Atlas Elektronik, Harris Corporation, Thales Corporation, Safran Electronics and Defense, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies are the major suppliers in the submarine sensors market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemical Market

Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market

Contact Center Analytics Market

Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Cellular M2M Module Market

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market