Lucintel Forecasts Global Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Market to Reach $1.4 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global passive infrared motion sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense markets. The global passive infrared motion sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased use of infrared detectors in non-contact temperature monitoring, gas analysis, and fire detection and the increasing use of motion-sensor-based smart home systems for energy management, lighting control, and security.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in passive infrared motion sensor market to 2030 by device (smoke detector, heat detector, motion controller, and other devices), range (short wave passive infrared sensor, mid wave passive infrared sensor, and long wave passive infrared sensor), application (consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, automotive, and defense and aerospace), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, smoke detector, heat detector, and motion controller are the major segments of passive infrared motion sensor market by device.

Lucintel forecasts that motion controller is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Axis Communications, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International, Current Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Espon Toyocom Corporation, Stmicroelectronics,Nippon Avionics, and Bosch Security Systems are the major suppliers in the passive infrared motion sensor market.

