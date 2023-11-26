Lucintel Forecasts Global Microelectronics Cleaning Equipment Market to Reach $0.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global microelectronics cleaning equipment looks promising with opportunities in the printed circuit board (PCB), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), integrated circuit (ICS), display, hard disk drives (HDD) markets. The global microelectronics cleaning equipment is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are development of the semiconductor wafer sector, growing MEMS use, and growing consumer interest in tablets and smartphones.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in microelectronics cleaning equipment market to 2030 by type (single system and batch system), technology (wet, aqueous, dry, and emerging solution), application (printed circuit board (PCB), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), integrated circuit (ICS), display, hard disk drives (HDD), and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single system and batch system are the major segments of microelectronics cleaning equipment by type.

Lucintel forecasts that batch system is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to cost-effectiveness and more versatility than single batch system.

Within this market, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) will remain the largest segment due to its characteristics like dependability and precision as well as the capacity to create smaller electrical equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand from nations like China, Japan, Singapore, India, and China for smartphones and other consumer goods.

TEL FSI.,Panasonic, RENA Technologies, Axcelis Technologies., Ultra t Equipment Company, NAURA Akrion, Quantum Global Technologies, Dainippon Screen, Speedline Technologies, and Axus Technology are the major suppliers in the microelectronics cleaning equipment.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Solar Cells Quantum Dot Market

Display Material Market

Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market

Cellular M2M Module Market

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Market