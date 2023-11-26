The Global Water Quality Sensor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global water quality sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the laboratories, residential, industrial, government, commercial spaces, and agriculture markets. The global water quality sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising utilization of pH sensors for assessing water quality and increased water pollution as a result of fast industrialization, toxic metal effluents, and other hazardous substances.

In this market, residual chlorine sensor, total organic carbon (TOC), turbidity sensor, conductivity sensor, pH sensor, and ORP sensor are the major segments of water quality sensor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that pH is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, residential will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Horiba, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Xylem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Atlas Scientific, Hach Instruments, Honeywell, And Abb are the major suppliers in the water quality sensor market.

