Lucintel Forecasts the Global PVC Recycling Market to Reach $5.8 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global PVC recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the building, construction, & infrastructure, electrical, automotive, consumer goods, and agriculture markets. The global PVC recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing concern towards environmental impact of PVC waste and rising favorable initiatives to promote the use of recycled PVC.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in PVC recycling market to 2030 by type (rigid, flexible, and chlorinated), application (pipe & fittings, window profile & doors, flooring, wires & cables, façade, automotive interior, traffic cone, exterior garden, and others), end use industry (building, construction, & infrastructure, electrical, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, rigid, flexible, and chlorinated are the major segments of PVC recycling market by type. Lucintel forecasts that rigid will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, building, construction, & infrastructure will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

DS Smith, Adams Plastics, Reclaim Plastics, Suez, and Veolia are the major suppliers in the PVC recycling market.

