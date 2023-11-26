Lucintel Forecasts the Global Blue Hydrogen Market to Reach $36.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global blue hydrogen market looks promising with opportunities in the petroleum refinery, chemical, and power generation facility markets. The global blue hydrogen market is expected to reach an estimated $36.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for fuel cell-based electric vehicles and rising concern towards carbon emission in environment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in blue hydrogen market to 2030 by technology (steam methane reforming, gas partial oxidation, and auto thermal reforming), application (petroleum refineries, chemical industry, power generation facilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, steam methane reforming, gas partial oxidation, and autothermal reforming are the major segments of blue hydrogen market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that steam methane reforming will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, petroleum refinery will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Shell, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, Aker Solutions, and ExxonMobil are the major suppliers in the blue hydrogen market.

