The Global Drone Sensor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global drone sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the navigation, collision detection & avoidance, data acquisition, motion detection, and air pressure measurement markets. The global drone sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand in the deliveries of drones along with favorable government regulations and rising interest in using drones for business and civil purposes.

In this market, inertial sensor, image sensor,speed and distance sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, light sensor and current sensor are the major segments of drone sensor market by sensor type.

Lucintel forecast that image sensor is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, navigation will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Infineon Technologies , Sparton NavEx , Sentera, PrescisionHawk , Bosch Sensortec , Raytheon, TDK InvenSense, ams AG, Trimble, and SlantRange are the major suppliers in the drone sensor market.

