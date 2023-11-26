The Global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, energy & power and mining markets. The global industrial sensors market is expected to reach an estimated $40.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of industrial 4.0 and IoT in manufacturing, rising demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices, and improvements in industrial sensor technology.

In this market, image sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, level sensors, position sensor, humidity sensor and force sensor are the major segments of industrial sensors market by sensor type.

Lucintel forecast that image sensor is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, manufacturing will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Honeywell, Texas Instruments, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Rockwell Automation, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, and Renesas Electronics are the major suppliers in the industrial sensors market.

