The Global Silicon Capacitor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global silicon capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, and aerospace & defense industries. The global silicon capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing preference for highly efficient and compact technological devices, growing use of these capacitors in 5G network infrastructure, and escalating demand for connected and IoT-based gadgets across the globe.

In this market, deep-trench capacitor, MNOS capacitor, and MIS capacitor are the major segments of silicon capacitor market by structure. Lucintel forecasts that deep-trench capacitor is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, aerospace & defense is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of industrial automation and presence of major electronic manufacturer in the region.

Arrow Electronics, Murata Manufacturing, MACOM Technologies, Microsemi, Skyworks Solutions, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Vishay are the major suppliers in the silicon capacitor market.

