The Global Semiconductor Equipment Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global semiconductor equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the IDM, OSAT and foundry markets. The global semiconductor equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $157.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements like artificial intelligence and 5G wifi. and consistent increase in the market for affordable, high-performance semiconductors and the need to increase wafer sizes for ultra-large-scale integration technologies, together with the downsizing of nodes and wafer sizes.

In this market, front-end equipment and back-end equipment are the major segments of semiconductor equipment market by equipment type.

Lucintel forecast that back-end equipment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, IDM will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, Asml , Applied Materials, KLA,Screen Holdings, Advantest, Teradyne, and Hitachi are the major suppliers in the semiconductor equipment market.

